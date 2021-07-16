BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $202.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $146.79 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

