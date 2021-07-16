BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. Youdao, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

