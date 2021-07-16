BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

One Stop Systems Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.