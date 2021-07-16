BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Acme United worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACU opened at $43.55 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $95,871.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,530.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,902. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

