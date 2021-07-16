BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,623 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

