BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter.

HEZU stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

