Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SU opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 433.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

