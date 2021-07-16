Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

In related news, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

