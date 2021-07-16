Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to “Hold”

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEV. cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

ABEV opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

