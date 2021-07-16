Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given a $20.29 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised Basf to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.15.

Basf stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of -663.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

