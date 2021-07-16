UBS Group AG Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 908,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vericel were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,679. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 651.96 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

