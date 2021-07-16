UBS Group AG Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter worth about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $3,422,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.03. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

