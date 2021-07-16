UBS Group AG Acquires 24,271 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of AXT worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 156.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.27. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,868 over the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

