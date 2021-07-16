UBS Group AG Has $534,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $949,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

