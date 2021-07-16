UBS Group AG Buys 88,837 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 2,019.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

