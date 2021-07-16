HC Wainwright Trims AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Target Price to $19.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

