JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,557 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 349.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

LE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $37.27 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.