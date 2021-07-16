Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE opened at C$18.21 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. Analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.