BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$61.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.05.

TSE BCE opened at C$62.28 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market cap of C$56.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.62.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

