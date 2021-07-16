Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.26.
Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.
