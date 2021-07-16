Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.26.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.