Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

KAR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 815.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $167,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

