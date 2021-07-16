The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $260.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $222.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.42. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.