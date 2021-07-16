Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Buy

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $3.99 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

