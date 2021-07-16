Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $30.33

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock worth $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $1,156,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.