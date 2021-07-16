Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME: IBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.40 ($13.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/28/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.40 ($13.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.40 ($13.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola SA has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

