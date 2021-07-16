CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.92.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

