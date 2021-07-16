Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

