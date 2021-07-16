VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

