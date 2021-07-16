Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $17.88 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.