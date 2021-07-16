VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $263.83

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $263.83 and last traded at $263.18, with a volume of 51746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

