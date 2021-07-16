Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.37. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 15,639 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after purchasing an additional 971,135 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

