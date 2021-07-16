Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.60

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.60 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 749700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.34).

The company has a market cap of £841.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.68%.

In other news, insider Jr. Turner bought 124,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.