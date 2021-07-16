AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.58

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

