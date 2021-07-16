AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.58

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.
In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.