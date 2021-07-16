EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.6 days.
EVRZF opened at $8.35 on Friday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.79.
