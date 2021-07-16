EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.6 days.

EVRZF opened at $8.35 on Friday. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.79.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

