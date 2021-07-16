Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

CAJ stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

