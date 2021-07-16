Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Short Interest Up 312.5% in June

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.