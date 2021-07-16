National Bankshares Cuts Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KL. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.95.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

