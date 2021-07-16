Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. William Blair’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after buying an additional 282,548 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.