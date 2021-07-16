Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.46. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Endava by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.