Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52-week low of $91.72 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

