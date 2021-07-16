Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

