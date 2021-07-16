EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $45.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EDRY opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.21. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

