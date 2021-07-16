Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,169.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,169.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,631.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,372.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

