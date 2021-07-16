Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $205.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.