Brokerages Set ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Target Price at €573.27

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €573.27 ($674.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About ASML

