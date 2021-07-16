Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £110 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £110 ($143.72) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.45% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a £111 ($145.02) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

JET stock opened at GBX 5,837 ($76.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £12.35 billion and a PE ratio of -64.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,502.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,821 ($76.05) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

