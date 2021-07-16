Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMAZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

