Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMAZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas
