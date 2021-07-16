Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “
NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.