Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,935.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.