Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

ZGNX opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,922,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,097,000 after buying an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after buying an additional 578,391 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after buying an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,972,000 after buying an additional 543,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

