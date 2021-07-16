Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $19.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.48.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.06.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

